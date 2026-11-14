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All MAC In Division VI…Versailles And Coldwater Survive Semi-Final Round, Meet For The Title
By Sonny Fulks,12 days ago
They got about it in different ways, but two MAC teams, Coldwater and Versailles, will meet Saturday at the Nutter Center to decide the OHSAA Division VI title in volleyball. Springfield, OH – — Coldwater’s Nikki Etzler and Versailles’ Liz McNeilan were beaming at the end of Friday’s Division VI semi-final action on the campus of Wittenberg University.
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