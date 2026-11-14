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“I Can’t Get This Group to Talk”: Brad Underwood Shares Frustration With Illinois Squad as Communication Issues Persist Despite Win
13 days ago
Illinois picked up a 108-86 victory against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, but head coach Brad Underwood was unhappy with parts of his team’s performance. Speaking postgame, Underwood said there was a lack of communication in the group. “It’s a challenge right now from my seat with communication. I...
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