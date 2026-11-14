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How to watch Norway vs Wales match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League
By World Soccer Talk,13 days ago
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Wales on US television and via legal streaming:. WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026. Norway enters this one on a rough patch, losing all three of their last matches. They fell 1-2 to Portugal on October 4 and dropped the previous outing 1-2 to Wales on October 1, sandwiched around another 1-2 defeat to Portugal on September 27. With no wins in that stretch, Norway needs a response on home soil to steady their Nations League campaign.