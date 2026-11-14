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LSU vs. Gonzaga Basketball Prediction: Saturday, November 14, 2026
By KDUS 1060,11 days ago
Fortunately, the boys from Baton Rouge took the trek to the Pacific Northwest prior to Friday afternoon’s FAA ground stop, so the LSU vs. Gonzaga game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday is officially on. As mentioned yesterday in the Arizona vs. Auburn preview, Fridays typically aren’t big days for college basketball, but with college football still going on, we had more marquee games last night than we do today. While this is a slow Saturday by CBB standards, there are still some interesting games, including old Pac-12 rivals Washington vs. Utah and a mid-major clash between New Mexico and Santa Clara.