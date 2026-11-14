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NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 10 from Adam Burke
By KDUS 1060,12 days ago
Quarterback injuries could have a huge impact on Week 10 in the NFL, including the production of skill players. Multiple teams have gone deep down the depth chart or will be starting recent trade acquisitions this week. The coaches and coordinators will have to decide which adjustments to make on both sides of the ball, so you could have defenses selling out to stop the run or offenses trying to get the ground game going. You could also see the opposite. If you guess right, it could be a huge week. If you guess wrong, it’s a learning experience for future weeks.