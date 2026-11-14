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Little Munchkin: Raleigh couple delivers baby in Dunkin' Donuts parking lot before ambulance arrives
By Jessica Patrick, WRAL senior multiplatform producer,13 days ago
A Raleigh couple delivered their baby in the parking lot of a Dunkin' Donuts minutes before first responders arrived. Morgan Hudgins and Michael Holley said their daughter, Layla, was born Nov. 2 at 1:58 a.m. at the Dunkin' on the corner of Durant Road and Capital Boulevard. She arrived two weeks before her due date, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
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