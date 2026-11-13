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Kearney Public School announces students selected for music ensembles, choirs
By Kearney Public Schools,7 days ago
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is proud to announce the students selected for the Nebraska All-State Orff Ensemble, Sing Around Nebraska, and Middle School All-State Orchestra and Choir. These students will represent KPS while joining talented young musicians from across the state for special performance opportunities. Nebraska All-State Orff...