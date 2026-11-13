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“If the pumps are the heart, the header is the aorta:” a peek at the system that keeps things flowing at the Aquarium
10 days ago
Ever wondered where the seawater in the aquarium's habitats comes from?. And would it surprise you to learn that the answer is Elliott Bay, just below Pier 59? The water is pumped through our buildings after entering through intakes 20 feet above the seafloor. Then, depending on the destination, it may be filtered or treated before flowing into the habitats.
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