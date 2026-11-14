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NETFLIX Reveals First Look at MAGIC: THE GATHERING Animated Series PLANESWALKER
By Sean Tajipour,12 days ago
Terry Matalas Leads Netflix’s Epic Fantasy Adaptation of the Iconic Trading Card Game, Arriving in 2027. Netflix is bringing the legendary world of MAGIC: THE GATHERING to life with PLANESWALKER, an all-new animated fantasy series arriving in 2027. The streaming giant has officially revealed the show’s title, first-look image, and premiere year.