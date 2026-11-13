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WHI fallout: How hormone fears stalled testosterone therapy for women
8 days ago
The WHI never studied testosterone, yet it chilled conversations about every hormone, with lasting consequences for women’s sexual health. Bruce Dorr, MD, FACOG, URPS, IFMCP, describes the July 2002 release of the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) results as a defining moment in his career. He recalls his front office staff interrupting patient visits because callers were asking whether estrogen caused breast cancer, and knowing immediately that it would not go well. Although the WHI was not a testosterone trial, he says, testosterone became collateral damage, and the fallout changed clinicians' willingness to even have the conversation with patients.