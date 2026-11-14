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BU Launches Global Strategy with London Dialogues
By Molly Glass,11 days ago
A weeklong series of events in London highlighted the University’s role as a connector of people and ideas. As Roberto Lampl talked about his years as an undergraduate student at Boston University, his eyes took on a faraway look. During a Zoom call from his home in London, he recalled the many happy seasons he spent traveling and skiing with the BU ski association (now the Boston University Ski & Board Club), and the engaging international relations courses he took as part of his broader economics education.