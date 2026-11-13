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Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy dies in car crash during chase
9 days ago
Deputies across North Carolina are mourning after a Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy died in an on-duty car crash on Thursday. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Devin James was involved in a car chase on Nov. 12 at around 8:20 p.m.. The chase came into Greene County from Farmville on Highway 258 North. One deputy caught up with the suspect near Highway 258 and Highway 123.