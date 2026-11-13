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How estrogen-centered menopause care sidelined testosterone in women
8 days ago
As estrogen came to define menopause care, testosterone faded from view, and the oral combination clinicians relied on was never FDA approved. Sharon J. Parish, MD, IF, NCMP, explains that menopause care became dominated by what was then called hormone replacement therapy, now known as menopausal hormone therapy. The prevailing idea was that women were missing something that needed to be replaced. Conjugated equine estrogen, paired with medroxyprogesterone acetate for women with a uterus, became a standard formula, and she believes it shifted attention toward restoring estrogen and progesterone rather than androgens.