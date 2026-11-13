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Alabama’s Red Snapper Season Closes November 16
By Editorial Staff,10 days ago
The Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will close the state’s 2026 private angler red snapper fishing season at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 16. The November season closure is expected to keep Alabama’s private angler red snapper harvest at or below the 2026 federal allocation of 664,552 pounds.