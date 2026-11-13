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Sebastian River Monster
By Editorial Staff,9 days ago
Caught this 43 inches Common Snook in Sebastian, Florida. I was fishing the new moon just after dark, using a Vanstaal VR 75 reel with a 7 foot medium heavy rod rigged up with 20lb braid and 50lb leader with a big live mullet hooked on an offset circle hook. This snook blasted my mullet and almost pulled me from the flats through some docks. Luckily, we were able to pull him. After a long fight, we pulled him out, and we finally landed him after he broke my net. The fish was safely released and swam off healthy.