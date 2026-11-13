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Your Guide to December in Morgan County: Shop Small, Winter Eagles, a Hometown “Jingle Bells,” and a New Year Close to Home
10 days ago
December in Morgan County starts busy and ends slow, in the best way. The first weekend brings three Christmas celebrations in three towns. After that, the month settles into small pleasures: a little shopping on Main Street, an eagle or two over Jackson Lake, a swing-era Christmas record with a Fort Morgan connection, and plenty to do when the relatives come to town. Here is how to spend it.