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Mystery $67M Warehouse Breaks Ground Near Tesla's Austin Gigafactory This Month
By Natalie Petrovich,11 days ago
A confidential $67 million construction project is poised to break ground this month just three miles from Tesla's Austin headquarters, with state filings describing a massive one-story warehouse built for a client nobody will name. Known as Project Juniper, the development carries a stated project value of $67 million and...
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