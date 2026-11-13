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19-Year-Old Muncie Man Killed in U.S. 52 Crash Near New Palestine
By Jon Anderson,9 days ago
Trent Keller, a 19-year-old Muncie resident, was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. 52 east of New Palestine. He was the only person in the car. The crash happened Nov. 10 in Hancock County. Fox 59 reported that officials were alerted to a possible crash by an iPhone crash-detection alert and found the wreckage in the 3500 block of West U.S. 52. The Daily Reporter reported Thursday that the site was near U.S. 52 and County Road 300 West, named Keller, and said deputies confirmed his identity and notified his family.
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