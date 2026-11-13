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OBITUARY | Audrey Lucille White, 94
By The Dakota Scout,10 days ago
Audrey White, 94, of Sioux Falls passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at George Boom Funeral Home. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, also at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Norway Lutheran Cemetery in rural Garretson.