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REVIEW: ‘& Juliet’ turns the Bard upside down with pop nostalgia, big laughs, a whole lot of heart
By Ben Glanzer,10 days ago
For the third show of the 2026-2027 Broadway season, the Washington Pavilion brought us “& Juliet,” a story about what could’ve happened if Juliet woke up, saw Romeo dead, and decided to move on instead of ending her life as well. The premise seemed simple enough, but I had no idea what this musical was really about. The journey it took me on was both hilarious and tragic, with plenty of unexpected turns along the way.
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