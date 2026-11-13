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VA Aims to Build a More Connected Digital Experience for Veterans
By Henry Kenyon,11 days ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs is upgrading its digital infrastructure to better serve veterans through improved access to information on VA.gov and the continued rollout of its Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program, VA leadership said Friday at GovCIO Media & Research’s VA Modernization Forum. These improvements are part...