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No-Screen Entertainment for Kids Dining Out
By Staff Writer,11 days ago
Any parent who has taken a toddler to a restaurant knows the stretch between ordering and the food arriving can feel very long. Wouldn’t it be great to have something to entertain your child and engage in a family conversation instead of everyone retreating into their phones? Chevalier’s Books just might have something that fits the bill — a simple, old-school, analogue idea that’s perfect for today’s kids — a book, a small toy, and a box of crayons.