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HOLIDAY RECIPES: An Inspiring Menu for Festive Entertaining
By Events,10 days ago
We’re back for another year of holiday celebrations, and to mark the occasion, we’re sharing a decadent menu of recipes to elevate your seasonal entertaining. Drawn from new Rizzoli releases, as well as books from our publishing partners Flammarion, Smith Street Books, and Batsford, you’ll find main courses, appetizers and sides, desserts, brunch dishes, festive cocktails, and even seasonal crafts. We thank you, as always, for your continued support.