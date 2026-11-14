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Pawn Shop Earns Historical Society Landmark Award
By Patricia Lombard,11 days ago
The Windsor Square~Hancock Park Historical Society presented its Landmark Award to Pawn Shop owner/developer Diego Torres-Palma for his restoration of the historic building at 5901 Melrose Avenue, at the corner of Cahuenga Boulevard. The Society’s Landmark Awards recognize properties for their historic significance and for the care owners take to preserve them.