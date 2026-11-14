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Spanish Charm Steps From Larchmont
By Staff Writer,11 days ago
2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | 1,480 sq ft | 4,999 sq ft lot | Bonus Studio. Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 to 4 p.m. Charming, character-rich and full of warmth, this inviting two-bedroom, 1.5-bath classic Spanish captures the timeless appeal of California living in the heart of one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods, Larchmont Village. Set back from the street on tree-lined Irving Blvd., the home blends classic Spanish character, comfortable living and a peaceful sense of retreat.