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Scotland target Tottenham star Archie Gray and Everton midfielder Hayden Hackney for international allegiance switch away from England
By Adhe Makayasa,13 days ago
Pocognoli has made approaches to persuade both Premier League talents to commit their international futures to Hampden Park, while Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes also remains on the Scottish Football Association's radar despite previously appearing to rule out a switch. Aged 20, Gray has played for every England youth side...