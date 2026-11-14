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Korea Electric Power Corp Stock (KEP) Moved Down by 8.58% on Nov 13: What Investors Need To Know
11 days ago
What is driving Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)’s stock price down today?. Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation retreated sharply following the release of the company's third-quarter financial results, which significantly undershot institutional consensus estimates. Consolidated operating profit and net income contracted steeply compared to the prior-year period, while the standalone parent utility swung back into an operating loss. Top-line revenue contracted modestly alongside softer realized volumes, but the primary source of investor disappointment was the compression in operating margins driven by elevated power purchase costs and higher-than-anticipated operating expenditures.