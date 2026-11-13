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Charting the Course: How to Navigate Maritime Shipping
By Karen Kroll,10 days ago
Between shifting trade policies, geopolitical hot spots, port congestion, and rising regulations, ocean shipping is anything but smooth sailing. By leveraging carrier alliances and technology innovations, and implementing smart booking strategies, shippers can stay on course. Maritime shipping, while never easy, has become even more difficult. “Ocean carriers and shippers...