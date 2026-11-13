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Spartans Sweep Wartburg, Reach A-R-C Volleyball Championship
By DIPNEWS,8 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa — November 13, 2026 — The University of Dubuque women’s volleyball team is one win from a conference title and a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The No. 16-ranked Spartans swept Wartburg College 3-0 in the American Rivers Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Stoltz Sports Center in Dubuque. The set scores were 25-15, 25-22, and 25-16.