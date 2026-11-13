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Dubuque City Council to Consider Support of Multiple Transformational Projects Totaling $310 Million
By DIPNEWS,9 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa — November 13, 2026 — The Dubuque City Council will take up three proposed development agreements totaling nearly $310 million in private and non-profit investment at its meeting Monday, November 16, setting public hearings on projects that would bring a regional youth sports complex, a redeveloped Dubuque Pack site, and a new Community Y recreation center to the city over the next 10 years.