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Ronaldinho: “Ravenna is my most beautiful dribble. It will be a special day for everyone. Against Forlì, just like in Milan-Inter. Here’s what I think of Endrick”
By Simone Gervasio,13 days ago
The spotlight falls on Ravenna-Forlì ahead of 46-year-old Ronaldinho's Serie C debut. Andrea Mandorlini must decide whether to start him in tomorrow's derby, which kicks off at 5.30pm. The Brazilian spoke to the Gazzetta. “I scored my first goal in Italy in the Milan derby: maybe it will happen...