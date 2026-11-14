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From Barcelona to Real Madrid: how is De la Fuente imposing his authority on everyone?
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
Forget the goals and the result. In Prague, it was De la Fuente's words that stole the show. The Spain coach walked into the press conference knowing exactly how much noise Lamine Yamal's absence had generated, having fielded question after question about why the Barcelona star had arrived late to the national team camp. The moment it came up, he shut it down in a firm tone: "Talking about ignorance is the saddest and most regrettable thing in life."