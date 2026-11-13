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NCAA Tournament Preview: RV Hartford Women's Soccer Looks to Upset #12 Vassar College in Poughkeepsie
8 days ago
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - The University of Hartford women's soccer team won its third-straight Conference of New England (CNE) Championship on November 7th clinching a NCAA Tournament berth for the second consecutive season. The Hawks will try to pick up their first tournament win since 2000 taking on #12 Vassar College on Saturday at 1:30 PM.