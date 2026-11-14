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Mystery over France star baffles Zidane before Turkey battle
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
Désiré Doué is a doubt for Sunday night's meeting with Turkey after picking up a jaw injury in France's 3-1 win over Italy at the San Siro. The Paris Saint-Germain star went down in the 69th minute, catching an elbow from Italy's Davide Frattesi that left him in pain and needing treatment. His availability for the next match has become a genuine worry inside the France camp.