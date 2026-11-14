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Argentina flop in first match without Messi: Scaloni beaten by Uruguay, own goal from Roma’s Balerdi. Half-empty Bombonera, Walter Samuel bids farewell to the Albiceleste
By Simone Gervasio,13 days ago
The head coach had extended his contract until 2030, while his trusted assistant Walter Samuel had departed to embark on a coaching career of his own. Argentina were expected to make a better start, but stumbled immediately against rivals coached by former Inter player Forlan. With the number 10 shirt...