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UTSA parts ways with men’s basketball coach Austin Claunch
By Logan Martinez,11 days ago
The UTSA men’s basketball program has parted ways with former head coach Austin Claunch, university Vice President Lisa Campos declared Friday. The mutual agreement to part ways came after Claunch was arrested weeks ago in Corpus Christi, Texas, on a driving-while-intoxicated charge. Campos released a statement shortly after his arrest announcing his indefinite suspension for the 2026-2027 season. On Friday, though, the Vice President announced Claunch would no longer coach the Roadrunners, effective immediately. In the statement, no mention was made of Claunch’s arrest or previous suspension. Interim assistant coach Nick Bowman, who had been filling in for Claunch early in the season, will take over the Roadrunners as head coach for the rest of the year.