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Title II Deadline Hits Higher Ed: A CISO's Compliance Case
12 days ago
In April 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a rule under ADA Title II that sets digital accessibility requirements for state and local government entities, including public colleges and universities. Any digital content tied to programs, activities, or the student experience must conform with WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA by April 2027. Smaller organizations have until April 2028.