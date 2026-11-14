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Marc Ribot Quartet: Hurry Red Telephone
By Troy Dostert,13 days ago
Is there a jazz musician with a temperament better suited for navigating the madness of 2026 than Marc Ribot? The feisty, adventurous guitarist has never shied away from wearing his emotions on his sleeve, and his latest, Hurry Red Telephone, gives us an anchor amidst the tumult with music that is filled with all the grit and fervor Ribot and bandmates are capable of bringing to the occasion.