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Mesa, day two: 11–1, 11–0, and Fudge’s record waits. On Saturday, Munro and Livornese go for eight in a row
By Chris Beaumont,12 days ago
Jay Devilliers and Domenika Turkovic beat Megan Fudge and Aidan Schenk 11–1, 11–0 to reach the mixed final against Vivian Glozman and Ronan Camron, who knocked out Jack Munro and Roos Van Reek. Fudge’s record now rests on women’s doubles with Jada Bui. The seniors’ doubles went to a Thursday partnership, split in two.