undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lille’s first singles titles go to Bartosz Karbownik and Manon Garcia. The rankings had picked other names
By Chris Beaumont,12 days ago
PPA Tour Europe’s first French stop had a French favourite in the men’s final and a women’s draw led, on singles points, by Raquel Amaro. Both were beaten by players with fewer points or none. On Saturday, Karbownik goes again in the doubles with a bye and Mikołaj Biedermann, the Barcelona singles bronze medallist, as his partner.