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Coltrane Remembered II
By Neil MacRae,13 days ago
This is the second of our tributes to great saxophonist John Coltrane, who was born 100 years ago on September 23, 1926. We have been celebrating the life and music of one of the most influential figures in all of jazz. In this second show, we again focus on the breadth of Coltrane's music—from his take on early standards to his wilder live explorations. To this, we add selections from artists who have been directly influenced by his life, beliefs and music. A third show will focus on some surprising influences along with a selection of Coltrane tunes that explore the depth of his astonishing legacy.