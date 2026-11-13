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Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Celebrates GoodToGo Reuse Store First Anniversary
9 days ago
LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 12)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that November marks the first anniversary of GoodToGo, Lincoln’s Reuse Store, 5101 N. 48th St. GoodToGo offers Lincoln and Lancaster County residents quality products for their homes, gardens and hobbies at no cost. The products are all gently used or unopened that have been brought to HazToGo – Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center.