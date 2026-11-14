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Kris Davis, Ingrid Laubrock, and Tyshawn Sorey at Miller Theatre
By Paul Reynolds,13 days ago
The band melded their powerful individual musical identities into one to create a democratic and deeply satisfying set. Musical collectives composed of players who are also distinctive leaders in their own right face challenges beyond merely finding time to collaborate within their busy schedules. The ensemble must find formulas to check egos at the stage door and forge a shared identity, while also staying true to their individual strengths and identities.