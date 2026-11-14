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Tamar Osborn: Varier: Berlin
By Andrew Hunter,13 days ago
Tamar Osborn is a well-regarded British saxophonist, woodwind player, bandleader and composer. A multi-instrumentalist with a bulging contacts book, she has a substantial body of work behind her already, primarily but not exclusively with her modal ensemble Collocutor. Her past work has tended to be adventurous and interesting, but none of it reaches the scale of ambition or throws away the map with quite the confidence of Varier: Berlin. This release is the first of two extensively improvised sets—Varier: London is scheduled for release in May 2027.