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David Unger and Samuel Thiebaut: Miles in Motion
By Ludovico Granvassu,13 days ago
Our idea was quite simple, almost a heist, or a Trojan horse: Miles Davis is THE star of jazz. Everyone knows his name, even if they do not necessarily know his music. We wanted to draw on this immense notoriety to introduce, almost by surprise, through serendipity, today’s jazz musicians. So it is not so much about telling the story of Miles Davis as showing how alive his music still is, and how contemporary artists take it up and use it to invent something else.