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Tahmela Six: Alight
By Acacia Grace,13 days ago
Tahmela Six's Alight is an experimental jazz release built around collective improvisation and the interplay of six musicians. Featuring trumpeter Eero Savela alongside saxophonists Otto Eskelinen and Sami Sippola, bassist Eero Tikkanen, drummer and vibraphonist Janne Tuomi, and guitarist Topias Tiheäsalo, the album explores the meeting point between free jazz, atmospheric soundscapes and spontaneous musical exchange.