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Why Microsoft Outage Will Test Cyber Insurance Policies
By Rob Daly,11 days ago
As Microsoft services recover, a multi-day cloud outage is triggering complex business-disruption claims. Corporate treasuries are just beginning to calculate losses from the multi-day outage and performance degradation of many core Microsoft services that began on Nov. 12, as the tech giant continues restoring Copilot, Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams connectivity.