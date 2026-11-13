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PRESS RELEASE: Global Finance Names The Sixth Annual FX Tech Awards Winners As Part Of The Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2027
By Michael Ambrosio,11 days ago
Global Finance magazine has named its sixth annual FX Tech Awards honorees as part of the Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2027. This awards program honors companies that conceive fresh ideas and demonstrate exceptional skill in designing or deploying technology to improve foreign exchange. These awards are named in honor...