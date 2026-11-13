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PRESS RELEASE: Global Finance Names The 27th Annual World’s Best FX Banks As Part Of The Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2027
By Michael Ambrosio,11 days ago
Global Finance magazine has named its 27th annual World’s Best Foreign Exchange Banks as part of the Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards 2027. Winners have been chosen across seven global regions, multiple global categories, and in 88 countries, territories, and districts.. These awards are named in honor of Gordon...