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SCC partners with Enviva & Schindler to launch customized workforce training
By Staff Report, posted,11 days ago
Sampson Community College is proud to announce the creation of two NCEdge Customized Training Projects, in partnership with Sampson County’s esteemed manufacturing industries: Enviva, LLC and Schindler Elevator Corporation. Through the North Carolina Community College System’s NCEdge Customized Training Program, SCC is working alongside these industry partners to provide...